Nissan and LiCAP partner to develop and scale dry electrode technology

Nissan Motor and LiCAP Technologies have announced a strategic partnership to develop and scale dry cathode electrode technology for Nissan’s all-solid-state batteries (ASSBs).

Developing and scaling a dry cathode electrode production process is essential for the practical application and commercialization of ASSBs. Building on a successful joint development program, Nissan and LiCAP will accelerate the development and scale-up of ASSB cathode electrode production using LiCAP’s proprietary Activated Dry Electrode technology. This solvent-free process offers an alternative to traditional methods, with benefits in cost, sustainability, production efficiency and performance.

“We’re proud to deepen our partnership with Nissan as we work together to bring cleaner, faster and more efficient battery manufacturing solutions to market,” said Dr Linda Zhong, CEO of LiCAP Technologies. “Our advanced dry electrode technologies are designed to support large-scale production while reducing environmental impact, making them ideal for global EV platforms.”

As part of the collaboration, LiCAP and Nissan intend to accelerate the development and scale-up cycle and expand the integration of dry cathode electrodes into Nissan’s ASSB platforms.

In related news, LiCap Technologies has successfully developed, installed and completed the Site Acceptance Test (SAT) for its 300MWh roll-to-roll cathode production line (LRPL)