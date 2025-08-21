Driving innovation in electric motor development at Nidec with Siemens software

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Nidec Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer and distributor of electric motors, has adopted Teamcenter X software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software, with the goal of achieving innovative motor development and supply, and setting new industry standards, including automotive.

Nidec will implement both product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS) capabilities from Siemens’ Teamcenter to optimize its business processes and systems with a focus on traceability and configuration management. This will bring connectivity across all areas of its business, from development to production. Siemens’ quality management solutions support processes such as advanced product quality planning (APQP), failure modes and effects analysis (FMEA), and control plans, helping align Nidec’s Opcenter MES with its ERP system, facilitating the development of quality management systems that meet the requirements of various QMS certifications.

“Teamcenter X enables Nidec to establish a culture of innovation backed up with industry-proven lifecycle management and quality management digital thread that will allow us to develop and deliver high-quality innovative products that help accelerate the future of mobility and electrification,” said Michio Kaida, first senior vice president and chief technology officer, Nidec Corporation.

“Siemens is delighted that Nidec has selected Siemens Xcelerator and recognized the benefits that a SaaS-based PLM environment can bring to organizations that are looking to digitally transform, bring new efficiencies and optimize how their businesses operate,” said Kunihiko Horita, country manager and vice president, Siemens Digital Industries Software, Japan. “We look forward to helping Nidec to achieve its goals of establishing reliable processes, data integration and delivering its quality management requirements.”

