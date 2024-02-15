EV charging joint venture IONNA receives approval from regulatory agencies

IONNA, the joint venture to build a high-powered EV charging network across North America, has received approval from regulatory authorities and has commenced operations.

Announced in July 2023, IONNA comprises seven auto makers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis.

The JV’s charging network will be accessible to all electric vehicles with NACS or CCS connectors, and will be equipped with restrooms, food service and retail operations nearby or within the same complex. The goal for IONNA is to provide a “seamless, vehicle-integrated, best-in-class charging experience”, the group states.

According to the automakers, customers can expect convenient locations that will come with canopies wherever possible, and digital integration with the vehicle makers’ in-vehicle and in-app solutions. It is intended that the charging stations will be powered by renewable energy. The first stations are expected to open in the USA in 2024, with plans for expansion into Canada at a later stage. The group plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers across North America.

Seth Cutler (top) has recently been appointed IONNA CEO. Cutler brings extensive experience of the electric mobility sector to the role; he was previously senior vice president of technical operations at EV Connect, where he led the expansion of the network of charging station manufacturers, and has held positions at Electrify America and General Electric.

“I am honored to lead IONNA and work alongside these esteemed auto makers in shaping the future of electric mobility,” he said. “Our shared commitment to creating an extensive, high-powered charging network reflects our dedication to revolutionizing the entire EV charging experience and helping to drive widespread EV adoption.”