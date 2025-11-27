Molex introduces first product in high-voltage connector portfolio for EVs

Molex has unveiled the first product in its eHV high-voltage connector and terminal system portfolio, designed to provide secure and reliable high-performance electrical connections in high-voltage power applications across auxiliary and primary systems in battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The first product in the line-up is the eHV60 high-voltage automotive connector, which is designed for auxiliary high-voltage functions, such as DC-DC converters, onboard chargers, electric compressors and e-axles.

“The new eHV60 aligns with Molex’s broader automotive portfolio to strengthen supply chain resiliency and reduce total manufacturing costs.” said Scott Whicker, SVP, president, transportation and innovative solutions at Molex. “This newest extension to our eHV high-voltage connector portfolio offers a compact, efficient solution that increases sourcing flexibility while easing integration into space-constrained systems.”

The high-voltage terminal and connector family from Molex extends the company’s comprehensive ecosystem of connectors engineered to ensure global compliance and qualification readiness. The Molex eHV60 adheres to USCAR-2 and LV215 industry standards while being validated both electrically and mechanically as a drop-in alternative to legacy products. This offers automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers dual sourcing options while ensuring risk-free system integration and faster program onboarding.

Additionally, the eHV60 features a compact footprint that is up to 30% smaller than existing products, facilitating faster deployment in space-constrained, auxiliary high-voltage systems.

The eHV60’s shielded interface design ensures robust protection from electromagnetic interference (EMI), which is critical for maintaining signal integrity and system safety in high-voltage environments. As an auxiliary high-voltage system, the eHV60 supports up to 1,000V and 64A at 80°C, making it ideal for mid-power applications while establishing safe, reliable and efficient high-voltage connections between system components.

Due to be available in the first quarter of 2026, the eHV60 joins Molex’s existing roster of automotive connectors while serving as the first product in the eHV family.

