Panasonic Energy to supply 2170 cells for Zoox’s next-gen robotaxi fleet

Panasonic Energy has signed an agreement to supply cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells to power Zoox’s robotaxi fleet. Under the multi-year agreement, Panasonic will deliver its latest 2170 battery cells beginning in early 2026 to support Zoox‘s growing robotaxi service and operations.

Zoox recently opened its first robotaxi serial production facility in Hayward, California, to produce these vehicles at scale. It also launched its robotaxi ride-hailing service in Las Vegas, making it the first company to provide a fully driverless ride-hailing service in a purpose-built robotaxi.

Kazuo Tadanobu, the CEO of Panasonic Energy, said, “Zoox is truly unique. This represents a pivotal step for Panasonic Energy, with the opportunity to contribute toward the next generation of mobility innovation. Zoox is reshaping urban transportation, and Panasonic Energy is helping power these robotaxis for a safer, more sustainable and connected future.” Initial supply for Zoox will come from Japan, with planned future production at Panasonic Energy’s Kansas facility.

Panasonic Energy’s 2170 cells, known for high energy density, safety and reliability, play an important role in supporting Zoox’s high-performance robotaxis. These cylindrical cells have been used in numerous electric vehicle products and are recognized for their strong safety record. As of September 2025, Panasonic Energy had produced around 20 billion lithium-ion EV battery cells worldwide – enough to power approximately four million EVs.

“This is an exceptionally exciting time for Zoox, and we are pleased to have Panasonic Energy as a new partner in our journey to redefine urban mobility,” said Bruce Baumgartner, vice president for supply chain, quality and reliability at Zoox. “Their commitment to innovation and quality aligns well with our mission to create a safer, cleaner and more enjoyable way for people to get around cities. We’re proud to be working with them as our robotaxi service, and operations continue to scale.”

