Xing Mobility and Ideenion form EV battery alliance

Xing Mobility, a company specializing in immersion-cooled battery systems, has entered a strategic partnership with Ideenion, a German automotive design and engineering company.

The companies will combine Xing Mobility‘s immersion-cooled cell-to-pack (module-less) architecture with Ideenion‘s end-to-end vehicle design and engineering. Together, they will co-develop next-generation electrification solutions for high-performance and commercial vehicles, marine platforms and energy storage systems, with a strong focus on the European market.

“Xing and Ideenion share the same passion for pushing boundaries,” said Royce YC Hong, the founder and CEO of Xing Mobility. “We’re bringing Europe’s auto makers a truly immersive, integrated battery architecture. Coolant is the bloodstream; the veins become the structure. Immersion isn’t just a cooling method; it’s a philosophy of integration that makes EVs lighter, safer and faster to industrialize.”

“Our collaboration with Xing Mobility is a natural extension of our mission to deliver cutting-edge automotive solutions,” said Mirko Konta, the CEO of Ideenion. “By integrating Xing’s pioneering immersion-cooled, cell-to-pack systems with our design and engineering capabilities, we will accelerate next-generation electric mobility that meets the highest standards of performance, safety and sustainability.”

