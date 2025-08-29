Mahle launches E-Compressor production in US.

Mahle has begun producing e-compressors at its Morristown, Tennessee, location, which has been making steel pistons for several decades. Nearly 50 new employees will be manufacturing e-compressors for the North American market.

E-compressors are used for thermal management in electric vehicles, to help with battery life, high charging speed and driving range. The company will make products for internal combustion engines (ICE) and electrification applications.

“Starting the e-compressor production in Morristown, Tennessee, marks an important milestone for Mahle as we further strengthen our footprint in the USA and our role as local employer,” said Arnd Franz, chairman of the management board and CEO of Mahle. “This extension is a great example of successfully transforming a production plant formerly fully dedicated to internal combustion engines by launching electrification products for future mobility – a clear investment in the plant’s future.”

