Toshiba releases photorelay that can withstand 1,500V for automotive battery systems

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage (Toshiba) has launched the TLX9161T automotive photorelay in a small SO12L-T package. The photorelay achieves an output withstand voltage of 1,500V (min), the level required to support high-voltage automotive batteries.

Key challenges in popularizing electric vehicles include reducing charging times and improving cruising range. Addressing these challenges requires efficient operation of the battery system. This is done by using a battery management system, which monitors the battery’s charge status to enable high-efficiency system operation and monitors isolation between the battery and the vehicle body to ensure the safe use of high-voltage batteries. Electrically isolated photorelays are used in battery management systems that handle high voltages.

Toshiba’s latest high-voltage photorelay is a miniaturized version of the company’s TLX9160T. Miniaturizing the TLX9160T’s built-in MOSFET chip has enabled integration into the SO12L-T package, which has a mounting area that is approximately 25% smaller than the TLX9160T’s SO16L-T package. The pin pitch and pin layout are the same as those of the SO16L-T, enabling the use of the same circuit board pattern design.

The latest photorelay uses a resin with a comparative tracking index (CTI) exceeding 600, which is classified under Material Group I of the IEC 60664-1 international standard. The pin configuration ensures a creepage distance of more than 5mm on the detector side. This complies with IEC 60664-1, supporting an operating voltage of 1,000V.

In related news, Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Nidec Corporation, has adopted Teamcenter X software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software, with the goal of achieving innovative motor development and supply, and setting new industry standards, including automotive