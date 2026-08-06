BorgWarner secures integrated drive module supply contract

BorgWarner has secured a contract to supply its latest-generation integrated drive module to a global OEM, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. According to the company, the award reflects continued demand for its integrated electrified propulsion technology.

“This award reflects BorgWarner’s continued commitment to delivering advanced electrified drive solutions through the strength of our global technology portfolio and localized capabilities,” said Isabelle McKenzie, vice president of BorgWarner and president and general manager, PowerDrive Systems. “We are proud to support our customer with a scalable, high-performance e-drive platform that addresses their evolving mobility needs.”

The solution features BorgWarner’s latest three-in-one integrated coaxial drive system, combining an advanced e-motor, gearbox and fully-integrated GenIV inverter in a compact, high-performance package. The GenIV inverter incorporates BorgWarner’s latest-generation Viper D power switch technology, further strengthening system competitiveness through lower switching losses and higher current capability, improving the efficiency of the overall e-drive system.

The system also features a next-generation, highly integrated coaxial gearbox with a compact layout that improves vehicle packaging flexibility as well as an oil-cooled motor designed to meet demanding performance requirements. In addition, the integrated park system is designed to meet stringent safety targets and regulatory requirements.

Built for a lighter and more compact platform architecture, the new system further improves packaging efficiency and design flexibility. Its building-block hardware and software integration strategy enables a highly scalable platform that can be adapted to diverse customer requirements, helping reduce development complexity, shorten development cycles and optimize cost.

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