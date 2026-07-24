InfiMotion makes global debut as independent e-drive supplier

Intelligent e-drive systems manufacturer InfiMotion Technology hosted a technology showcase in Wuxi, China, on July 16, marking its first public appearance as an independent supplier to the global automotive industry. The company highlighted its capabilities across research and development, validation testing and precision manufacturing for new-energy vehicle (NEV) drivetrain systems.

Joe Lin, CEO of InfiMotion Technology, said, “We have spent years perfecting our e‑drive technology for leading global auto makers, and we are now ready to stand on our own as a trusted partner for the wider market.”

Engineering without borders

InfiMotion’s R&D network spans Wuxi, Shanghai, Ningbo, Hangzhou and Gothenburg, comprising more than 1,000 engineers, including a team of over 100 in Sweden. According to the company, its development and validation activities cover a range of operating conditions, including high-speed testing on European highways, cold-weather testing in the Nordic region and high-temperature testing in Southeast Asia to support global vehicle applications.

Extreme testing

InfiMotion adheres to ASPICE Level 3 processes and ASIL-D (ISO 26262) certification. Its validation system includes temperature cycling from -60°C to 140°C, 1,500-hour salt-spray tests and 2,500-hour comprehensive endurance runs – with over 9,000 individual test items required for one European premium brand. The company’s CNAS-accredited testing center houses the world’s first 30,000rpm motor test bench.

Manufacturing

The company operates five smart manufacturing bases across China (Wuxi, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Quzhou, and Jiaxing), with motor line automation reaching 95%. SMT accuracy is held to ±25μm, measurement instruments resolve down to 0.1μm, and an AI-driven visual inspection system detects defects as small as 20μm.

From Wuxi to the world

InfiMotion produces e-drive systems from 400V to 900V, across a range of vehicle segments, from compact passenger cars to high-performance vehicles. The company operates across China, Europe and Malaysia with vertically integrated capabilities spanning key components through to complete systems. According to InfiMotion, it ranked among China’s top three suppliers by motor and inverter shipments in the first half of 2026, with its production systems supplying manufacturers including Geely, Volvo and JLR.

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