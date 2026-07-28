Andretti selects Nissan GEN4 Formula E powertrain.

Nissan has announced a multi-year agreement to supply its Formula E GEN4 powertrain to Andretti Formula E from Season 13 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship onward.

Formula E is a key pillar of Nissan’s global electrification strategy, making success in the championship an important part of the company’s long-term ambitions. As one of Formula E’s longest-standing competitors, Andretti Formula E has consistently competed at the front of the field, securing the 2023 FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship with Jake Dennis.

Beyond supplying powertrains, Nissan and Andretti Formula E will work closely throughout the GEN4 era, combining technical expertise, engineering knowledge and sporting experience. With four Nissan-powered cars competing in the series, the organizations say the collaboration will create valuable opportunities for technical exchange and continuous development, helping them both maximize performance in one of world motorsport’s most competitive championships.

Guillaume Cartier, chief performance officer at Nissan Motor, said, “Formula E continues to play an important role within Nissan’s global electrification strategy. Our collaboration with Andretti Formula E and TWG Motorsports supports our goals in the sport and strengthens our commitment to the championship. We look forward to leveraging each other’s expertise to achieve success on and off the track, demonstrating our leadership in our respective industries and generating excitement to audiences around the world.”

The collaboration also benefits from the expertise of two FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Champions. Reigning title holder Oliver Rowland and Andretti Formula E’s Jake Dennis will both contribute their experience and technical feedback as the partnership develops through the GEN4 era.

Roger Griffiths, team principal at Andretti Formula E, added, “With a motorsports legacy lasting over 80 years and multiple wins and championships across a diverse range of categories including the current Formula E World Drivers’ Championship, Nissan has more than proven its pedigree at the highest echelons of the sport. As an early pioneer of electric vehicles, Nissan has developed vast knowledge in this category and, through its time in Formula E, has shown how immensely competitive it can be. It’s these characteristics that align so well with the approach of Andretti Formula E and why we are extremely proud to be aligned with the Japanese manufacturer entering the highly anticipated GEN4 era in Formula E.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal of the Nissan Formula E Team, concluded, “We’re delighted to welcome Andretti Formula E as our customer team for the GEN4 era. Formula E is an increasingly competitive championship, and having a strong partner is an important part of maximizing both performance and technical development. Andretti is one of the most successful names in motorsport, including Formula E, where it has established itself as one of the leading teams in the sport, consistently competing at the front and securing a Drivers’ World Championship. We look forward to working closely together and building a strong partnership.”

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