Integrals Power joins UK battery project to advance LMFP technology

UK battery technology company Integrals Power is to manufacture and supply hundreds of kilograms of its patented manganese-rich lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) cathode active material to a new UK government-funded project to develop advanced battery technology for the defence and automotive sectors. LMFP can be produced from raw materials sourced from Europe and North America, and does not use critical minerals.

The 30-month, £2m (US$2.69m) program, led by specialist battery supplier Denchi, will produce hundreds of demonstrator cells in pouch and cylindrical form factors – the latter in both 21700 and 4695 sizes. These will be manufactured on the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre‘s (UKBIC) new Flexible Pilot Line in Coventry, then assembled into battery packs at Denchi’s facility in Thurso in Scotland.

Funding has been secured through the Battery Innovation Programme, delivered by Innovate UK and supported by the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.

Integrals Power founder and CEO Behnam Hormozi said, “Our involvement in this program reflects the growing recognition that LMFP will transform battery performance, cost and supply chain resilience. By eliminating reliance on critical minerals such as cobalt and nickel while delivering higher energy density than LFP, LMFP is well suited to the evolving requirements of both defence and automotive applications. We are proud to contribute our materials expertise to a project that is helping to advance secure, sustainable battery technologies in the UK and beyond.”

The first validation trials will be carried using Denchi’s current BB-2590 design, which was developed specifically for military use, including radios, sensor systems, unmanned aerial and ground platforms and back-up power supplies for aircraft and marine systems. These ruggedized, waterproof packs, which weigh around 1.35kg, will have the existing nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cells replaced by the new LMFP cells.

“With more than 20 years’ experience supplying the military with British designed and built battery systems, we have a very clear understanding of what the defence sector needs as electrification becomes a core element of future strategy,” said Andrew Cowie, CEO, Denchi Group. “Sovereign capability is absolutely paramount, and by working in partnership on this program with Integrals Power, UKBIC and the UK government, we are playing our part in delivering exactly that. We look forward to building the first LMFP battery packs and getting them out into the field for validation trials.”

China currently dominates global LFP battery production, but tighter export controls on LFP cells, materials and manufacturing technology are increasing concerns over supply chain resilience. As LFP batteries continue to gain market share due to their lower cost, safety and durability, OEMs in Europe and North America are seeking to diversify supply and reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing.

“Collaboration across the UK battery ecosystem is essential to translating innovation into long-term, strategic capability. Our new Flexible Pilot Line has a key role to play in this because it enables customers to accelerate the cost-effective scale-up of their technologies,” said Sean Gilgunn, UKBIC managing director. “Supporting the development of LMFP cells within an integrated UK supply chain is an important step toward strengthening long-term competitiveness in a broad range of sectors, including defence and automotive.”

Integrals Power’s LMFP material has a high manganese content of 80%, which enables up to 20% greater energy density than conventional LFP while retaining its key advantages. This combination of attributes, together with freedom from expensive cobalt and nickel and makes it a compelling alternative.

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