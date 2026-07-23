Electrification focus drives Mahle’s upcoming technology launch

Mahle says it is accelerating the electrification of road transportation with the upcoming launch of its new range-extender system for heavy electric (BEV) trucks and its Mahle Contactless Transmitter (MCT) electric motor developed for use on the electric drive axles of heavy commercial vehicles.

The company will present its technologies at IAA Transportation, which is to be held in Hannover from September 15 to 20.

Range-extender system

Range extender electric trucks combine the sustainability of electric drive systems with the flexibility and range of the internal combustion engine (ICE). “Time and energy are limited, valuable resources, especially in road transport business; only operators who work economically can survive,” said Arnd Franz, chairman of the group management board and CEO of Mahle. “With electrification products, Mahle can help make heavy trucks more efficient and flexible at the same time as reducing operating expenses.”

The key component of the new system is an efficient high-voltage generator with a continuous output of 110kW and a peak output of up to 130kW, driven by a compact ICE. The high-voltage generator supplies reliable power to the electric drive system even on difficult trips with a full load. Its architecture can be adapted easily to the performance requirements of a variety of applications and regional markets.

Featuring a newly developed advanced oil cooling system, the generator has a power density of more than 7kW per kilogram, allowing a high power output with reduced weight and simplified interfaces.

The system is a self-contained unit integrating a generator, ICE, thermal and fluid management systems, fuel tank, AdBlue tank and exhaust aftertreatment. Designed to fit within the battery installation space of a battery-electric truck, it can be integrated into existing BEV platforms while replacing around one-third of the battery capacity. According to Mahle, this reduces rear axle load by approximately 400kg and overall vehicle weight by around 600kg. The company says the configuration enables a driving range of more than 800km, with roughly half provided by the battery and the remainder by the range extender.

Under real-life operating conditions, the truck emits about 80% less CO 2 in range-extender operation than a truck with a conventional drive system. If the ICE, which is biofuel-ready, is operated with renewable fuels such as the advanced HVO100 bio-diesel, the truck has virtually zero CO 2 emissions.

A comprehensive thermal management system with 48kW of high-temperature and 15kW of low-temperature cooling capacity ensures stable operation of the range extender system under heavy-duty operating conditions. For the ICE engine, Mahle has continued the development of components to reduce fuel consumption and operating costs.

“Our range extender is the key to disconnecting the market ramp-up of battery-electric trucks from the inadequate pace of infrastructure development,” said Dr Marco Warth, the vice president of Mahle Corporate Research and Advanced Engineering. “If the charging station is busy, or alternative routes are called for as a result of weather conditions or congestion, and infrastructure reaches its limits, other fleets can be stranded; an e-truck with range extender just carries on. Operational availability is maintained, even under peak conditions.”

MCT electric motor for heavy commercial vehicles

The MCT electric motor was developed for use on the electric drive axles of heavy commercial vehicles. It is not equipped with permanent magnets and therefore does not require any rare earth elements. Compared with a benchmark permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM), the MCT electric motor saves up to 3kg of rare earth magnets per vehicle. The elimination of rare earth magnets reduces the environmental footprint of the electric drive system.

In real-life driving conditions, the new motor is 10% lighter and more efficient than permanently excited electric motors with magnets. Compared with the permanently excited variant, it reportedly offers higher efficiency within a significantly larger operating envelope covering a variety of driving situations. The MCT electric motor has a peak output of 370kW and torque of over 900Nm at 3,900rpm. The motor efficiency in the VECTO cycle, an EU simulation tool for determining the fuel efficiency of new vehicles, is about 95%.

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