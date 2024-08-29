Michael Lohscheller to become Polestar CEO.

Swedish automotive manufacturer Polestar has appointed Michael Lohscheller as its new CEO. Thomas Ingenlath, who has served as CEO since Polestar’s inception, has resigned, with the change effective October 1, 2024.

Lohscheller, who previously served as CEO of Opel, VinFast and Nikola, will be tasked with expanding Polestar’s global footprint in the premium EV market. He said, “I am honored to join Polestar at such an exciting time in the company’s history. Polestar has already established itself as one of the most desirable and innovative brands in the EV space, and I look forward to working with the talented team to build on this strong foundation and accelerate our development.”

Winfried Vahland, Polestar’s incoming chairman, added, “Michael Lohscheller is the ideal leader to guide Polestar into its next chapter. His deep industry knowledge, especially in driving operational excellence, developing a coherent product strategy and strengthening the global market presence will be instrumental in the next chapter of Polestar’s growth.”

He also commended Ingenlath for his contributions to the company: “Thomas has been instrumental in shaping Polestar into the innovative and forward-thinking brand it is today, leading its transformation from a Volvo performance division into the only true global premium electric vehicle brand, with an outstanding focus on design, performance and premium qualities. We extend our deepest gratitude for his leadership.”

Ingenlath concluded, “I am very proud of what we’ve achieved together in the last seven years. We had the vision of an electric premium brand that puts performance and design at its core. And we made it, the dream became reality. I wish Michael and the team the best for the next chapter of Polestar.”