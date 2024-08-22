Kodiak Technologies appoints new CEO

Marc Manning, an expert in zero-emission vehicle design, has been named as the new CEO of Kodiak Technologies. Manning will lead the design, development and market establishment of Kodiak’s heavy-duty hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) for commercial and industrial snow removal, as part of a collaboration with engineering firm Chang Robotics that will utilize design and engineering technology from automotive manufacturer Roush.

The current Kodiak implementation is an FAA-compliant industrial snow blower vehicle capable of meeting the minimum FAA requirements to move 7,000 tons of snow per hour at operating speeds of 25mph. Anticipated to premiere in early 2025, the vehicles are also eligible for federal grant programs, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.

The Roush collaboration will produce a platform design that Kodiak can use to transfer to other vehicle types that require significant power output. For areas where megawatt charging standard infrastructure is unavailable, the design includes a series hybrid option for use with hydrogen, propane, biodiesel or petro-diesel when required.

Kodiak Technologies says it is conversing with more than 35 US airports interested in ordering and implementing the HEV that was recently unveiled at the 2024 Snow Symposium summit in Buffalo, New York. Public and government locations and sectors are also expected to adopt the technology.

Manning has more than 20 years of experience as a consultant and previously led transit bus engineering and acquisition at Chicago Transit Authority and Los Angeles Metro, where he supported the procurement of over US$1bn in transit buses with electric, CNG and diesel powertrains.