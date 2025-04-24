Helix appoints Dr Mike Bolen as North America director

Dr Mike Bolen has been appointed director for North America at Helix, a UK manufacturer of power-dense electric motors and inverters, effective April 1, 2025.

Bolen has a wealth of international experience in energy generation and control systems companies, including roles as national sales manager, USA and Europe for Ametek Solidstate Controls and a series of senior sales positions at Synovia Solutions and TEAL Electronics Corp.

Helix is a supplier of high-performance electric powertrains, including fully scalable high-power-density electric motors, inverters and electric drive units, engineered and manufactured in-house.

The appointment strengthens Helix’s operations in North America and enhances its regional offering of innovative electric propulsion and control solutions, which target electrification across a range of sectors, including automotive, aerospace, marine, defense and motorsport.

Leighton King, chief commercial officer at Helix, said, “Mike’s appointment is a pivotal step in our global growth strategy. His deep industry experience and technical insight will be invaluable as we accelerate our North American presence and work closely with new and existing customers to develop the next generation of high-performance electric powertrains.”

Dr Bolen added, “Helix is at the forefront of high-performance electric propulsion, and I am excited to lead the company’s expansion in North America. With the rapid shift toward electrification, there is a tremendous opportunity for Helix to deliver our world-class solutions to a growing market. I look forward to working with our customers and partners to drive innovation and performance in electric mobility.”

