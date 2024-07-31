Dan Lisowsky to lead ECM division for developing PCB electric motors.

US design and software firm E-Circuit Motors (ECM) has appointed Dan Lisowsky to head its newly formed Industrial OEM Products division. This unit is dedicated to assisting manufacturers in the development of printed circuit board (PCB) stator electric motors.

Lisowsky will direct the division, which provides engineering, software and client services to large electric motor equipment manufacturers. These services will include motor development using ECM’s PrintStator Motor computer-aided design (CAD) platform, and advisory services for modeling, prototyping, production and commercialization of products with PCB Stator technology.

ECM design partners already served by this division include aerospace and defense innovator L3 Harris, global electronics manufacturer Celestica, marine and rail component leader B. Hepworth, and global engineering and manufacturing services firm East West Manufacturing.

In his new role, Lisowsky aims to accelerate the adoption of PCB Stator technology by ECM’s existing clients while actively engaging new partners. “I’m excited to join ECM to serve existing partners and leverage my network to convince new players to utilize ECM’s motor production technology to achieve their performance, efficiency, lightweighting and sustainability goals,” said Lisowsky.

Lisowsky brings extensive experience from roles at Ametek, Valtronic and Sanmina. He holds an MSE in technology management from the University of Pennsylvania and a BSE in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan.

“ECM is working with large electric motor OEMs to develop new products and applications with PrintStator Motor CAD and PCB Stator innovation. With Dan and this new division, we’re providing a dedicated team to meet this demand and onboard additional motor OEMs who can leverage our technology,” said ECM CEO Brian Casey.