Magna debuts scalable ICE to hybrid transmission.

Magna has debuted an innovative Dual Clutch Transmission Eco (DCT Eco) solution for a European OEM. This marks the first high-volume order for the new transmission family to support various models in global markets with ICE transmissions.

With minor changes, Magna’s DCT Eco can be modified to work with hybrid powertrains on the same vehicle platform. Its modular design offers high efficiency and a good torque-to-weight ratio in a compact form factor, delivering significant CO2 benefits in conventional B- and C-segment vehicles.

“We are taking an agnostic approach in supplying power to wheels, and our DCT Eco is a great example of a cost-efficient and flexible solution,” said Diba Ilunga, the president of Magna Powertrain.

Magna’s building block strategy allows for easy scalability of the DCT Eco, enabling OEMs to hybridize their platforms without switching out the transmission architecture. Magna’s HDT Eco (Hybrid Drive Transmission) 48V and DHD Eco (Dedicated Hybrid Drive) support everything from 48V mild hybrids up to 120kW, 400V solutions.

Production is underway. The DCT Eco was launched earlier this year in South America, with various European models set to follow in 2025.