Next-gen eDrive launched by Magna

Magna has unveiled its next-generation 800V eDrive solution at CES 2024, with the company stating that the product “sets new standards in efficiency, power-to-weight ratio and torque density”.

The eDrive is a drop-in solution that incorporates several advanced technologies, resulting in enhanced performance, extended driving range and sustainability, as well as significant reductions in weight and size. It’s 75kg design offers enhanced flexibility due to this light weight, and the solution has achieved a 20% reduction in height compared to Magna’s prior generation eDrive.

A key technology and a “supplier industry-first advancement” is the ability to rotate the eDrive 90° around the drive axis, which enables improved system integration in the front and rear vehicle space. The system also achieves up to 93% efficiency in real-world driving (including WLTC and highway), which significantly improves efficiency across a wide range of vehicle speeds, making it more versatile.

Offering versatility to its customers, Magna’s next generation eDrive can be applied as a primary or complementary secondary drive solution with an optional eDecoupling unit for vehicles in the C, D, and E segments. It delivers a peak power of 250kW and a peak axle torque of 5,000Nm.

Diba Ilunga, president of powertrain at Magna, said, “Through seamless integration of our systems, we have successfully reduced our reliance on aluminum and heavy rare earth materials, resulting in a significant reduction of CO₂ emissions during production by approximately 20% compared to previous generation eDrives.”