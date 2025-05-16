Eaton launches EV Truetrac differential

Intelligent power management company Eaton has launched the EV Truetrac differential engineered for electric vehicles (EVs) to address the challenges presented by EV propulsion systems, including shared low-viscosity oil environments, increased sensitivity to noise and the demand for high and instant torque delivery.

The new differential is an EV-specific variant of the Detroit Truetrac, Eaton’s helical-gear limited-slip differential.

Engineered for the EV environment

Unlike ICE vehicles, which use heavy gear oil in their differentials, EV drive modules share a lubrication system with the motor and use lower-viscosity oils that flow more like water. Eaton’s Truetrac has been redesigned with micro-geometry tuning to ensure durability in this thinner oil environment, with material science advancements applied to ensure longevity in high-torque applications.

Another key factor in EV differentiation is noise, vibration and harshness. EVs are more sensitive to drivetrain noise due to the absence of traditional engine sounds that would mask mechanical operation. To account for this, Eaton has refined the EV Truetrac’s gear design to minimize noise while maintaining seamless operation.

Torque characteristics also differ in EVs, as they deliver instant, high torque. The EV Truetrac has been engineered to withstand these loads while providing traction in both urban and off-road conditions., Eaton says.

“Our EV Truetrac differential leverages Eaton’s decades of expertise in gear design to deliver exceptional performance while ensuring quiet, maintenance-free operation,” said Mark Kramer, ePowertrain business unit director, Eaton Mobility Group.

“Our goal is to provide a broad application solution that supports EV adoption across multiple segments. We are excited to bring our proven traction technology to the next generation of vehicles and offer customers a seamless way to improve their EV’s performance.”

The company has predicted growing demand in North America and Asia for an automatic limited-slip solution, like the EV Truetrac, which is targeted toward pickup trucks and SUVs.

