Zenvo partners with Ricardo for Aurora hypercar transmission

Development of Danish Hypercar manufacturer Zenvo Automotive’s Auroa is continuing, with the company revealing it is working with UK-based Ricardo on development of the car’s transmission, which will be paired with a new, 6.6-liter quad turbo V12 Mjølner power unit developed in conjunction with Mahle Powertrain. The early work on this engine was detailed in Automotive Powertrain Technology back in September 2023.

“Ricardo has been integral to the performance of some of the world’s most high performing and exciting cars in recent years. They understand exactly what it takes to deliver engineering precision and driver engagement,” explained Zenvo CTO Jon Gunner. “The Aurora program gains momentum each week, and is now entering a critical phase. Bringing Ricardo on board as a technical partner is a major milestone as we continue to push the envelope of performance. From here, we will continue to challenge convention as the development program gears up, ahead of first engine fire up.”

Details of the transmission are still to be announced but Zenvo has confirmed that it will be a 7-speed, hybridized unit.

“We are delighted to have been named as transmission partner for the Zenvo Aurora program,” added Richard Guest, MD of Ricardo Performance Products. “Like Zenvo Automotive, Ricardo takes a no compromise approach to delivering performance for our clients and so we are thrilled to be able to bring Ricardo’s extensive experience in transmission and driveline innovation to this program. We look forward to supporting in the development of Zenvo’s lightest and most powerful road car yet.”