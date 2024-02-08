Magna develops e-drive system for North American OEM

Magna has entered a contract with a North American OEM to supply a specialized primary rear e-drive system for one of its high-end niche vehicle platforms.

The e-drive system, a variant of Magna’s 800V eDS Duo, delivers power and performance up to 726kW and 8,000Nm and integrates two e-motors, two inverters and two gearboxes.

Magna’s responsibilities include the design of the gearbox and housing, the cooling system and the integration of the e-motors and inverters, for continuous power levels.

“We are dedicated to assisting our customers in their transition to electrification by providing them with industry-leading electrified platforms for a sustainable, emission-free future,” said Diba Ilunga, president of Magna Powertrain.

This award reflects our expertise in electric powertrain system engineering and integration, as well as our collaborative approach with a highly valued customer to deliver cutting-edge solutions.”

The system will be manufactured at Magna’s facility in Ramos, Mexico, with serial production scheduled to start within the next few years.