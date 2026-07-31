Göpel Electronic launches modular battery cell tester.

High-voltage batteries for e-mobility have become highly complex systems consisting of numerous components. The market for these batteries is becoming increasingly dynamic, and technologies are constantly evolving. Innovative battery cells with new chemical compositions are being introduced. Automotive suppliers and manufacturers therefore require a tailored and flexible testing strategy for battery cell quality assurance, both in development and in production.

To address these challenges, Göpel Electronic has developed a high-performance, quickly configurable battery cell tester that features a modular design and high flexibility. This allows for the quick and transparent determination of quality, charging efficiency and reliability in up to five battery cells simultaneously. The tester complements the product portfolio, which includes, among other things, Göpel Electronic’s EOL battery test system, which performs comprehensive test routines for the entire battery pack.

The battery cell tester covers standard safety tests that evaluate the condition of the cells. The open circuit voltage (OCV) value indicates the voltage of a battery without a load (open circuit) and serves as an indicator of its state of charge. For the alternating current internal resistance (ACIR) measurement, the tester uses a method to determine the internal resistance of the battery cells. This internal resistance under alternating current provides information about the performance, state of aging and quality of the battery cell.

According to Göpel Electronic, its tester delivers fast, repeatable results and can be integrated with automated equipment to enable high-throughput batch testing within seconds. The system is designed for applications including incoming inspection and battery cell grouping.

In related news, Yokogawa launches high-voltage power analyzer for EV testing