Smart #2 undergoes global testing ahead of debut

The smart #2 will have its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show this October and is currently undergoing global testing in preparation. Test vehicles are wearing a black-and-white camouflage livery styled by the Mercedes-Benz Global Design Team.

At dedicated proving grounds, the vehicle’s agility was tested against a wide range of real-world urban challenges, including unexpected obstacles, emergency lane changes and low-grip wet road conditions. According to the auto maker, continuous refinement of the chassis hard points, steering ratio and rack travel and suspension movement control ensures the vehicle remains composed, responsive and agile in everyday city driving.

Extensive noise, vibration, harshness (NVH) validation has been conducted across multiple demanding environments, including the wind tunnel, acoustic chamber, temperature-controlled four-post rig, proving grounds and public roads. The testing activities encompassed wind noise, road noise, powertrain NVH, thermal NVH, squeak and rattle, and sound quality optimization.

By testing various tire compounds on rough asphalt, grooved concrete and high-speed straights, engineers sought an optimal balance between low rolling resistance for maximum range and exceptional noise reduction. To achieve long-term reliability, the vehicle has been subjected to demanding durability testing over bumpy roads, continuous undulations and potholed urban streets. Targeted impact tests simulated common city-driving scenarios, such as mounting curbs and striking deep potholes.

By refining chassis rigidity and structural stress points, the company says it has ensured that the smart #2 will serve as a highly reliable on-road companion. Complementing this structural resilience, the next generation of the renowned Tridion Safety cell – a structural design first used on the original smart fortwo – combines compact exterior dimensions with a robust structure that meets modern safety requirements, providing high protection, stability, and driver confidence.

In related news, Volkswagen launches ID Cross compact electric SUV built on MEB+ platform