BMW details Gen6 battery production process at Plant Woodruff

BMW’s Plant Woodruff in South Carolina will begin series production of the Gen6 high-voltage batteries for the fully electric BMW iX5 in December, and the auto maker has revealed further details of the technology that will underpin the production process.

The facility uses AI-supported production processes, digital twins and virtual reality applications, with the auto maker stating that “the new plant is setting industry standards for the assembly of high-voltage batteries”. The BMW X5 premiered on June 30 at the auto maker’s South Carolina Plant Spartanburg facility, which it refers to as “the Home of X”.

“Plant Woodruff plays a key role in the ramp-up of electromobility in the US,” said Raymond Wittman, member of the board of management of BMW responsible for Production. “With our Gen6 high-voltage battery, we’re not only taking a major technological leap – we are also setting new standards in production. In Woodruff, we are combining cutting-edge processes, artificial intelligence and the expertise of our employees to create a production facility designed for the highest quality.”

“With Plant Woodruff, we are further expanding our footprint in South Carolina and strengthening the close integration of battery and vehicle production,” said Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “This creates the ideal foundation for the next generation of fully electric BMW X models assembled at Plant Spartanburg.”

Intelligent production for maximum quality

The cylindrical cells are integrated directly into the high-voltage battery, based on the cell-to-pack principle. All production steps are continuously monitored inline and comprehensively documented in real time. In-house developed AI assistants and agents analyze this data and, together with more than 300 employees and 250 robots at Plant Woodruff, ensure the zero-defect battery production. At the same time, the extensive use of artificial intelligence enhances overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) in production. Well before commissioning, digital twins of production and virtual reality applications support planning and employee training.

Training in a virtual factory

All production staff at Plant Woodruff complete a VR training program developed on-site. Within a virtual factory, they can practice real manufacturing operations under realistic conditions. This virtual environment replicates the plant’s production lines in meticulous detail, requiring only a set of VR goggles and a PC.

Three years from start of construction to series production

Following the official groundbreaking in June 2023, construction of the plant began in September 2023. In September 2024, while construction was still under way, installation of the manufacturing equipment commenced. Preparations for production started in summer 2025, and the first test and pre-series batteries have been rolling off the assembly line since then. The series launch is scheduled for December 2026.

“Plant Woodruff demonstrates how quickly we can scale a new battery concept to industrial production,” said Rich Everly, vice president of production at BMW Plant Woodruff. “The key factor is the synergy between a skilled and dedicated team and the continuous exchange of experience within the production network.”

Gen6 battery cells with reduced carbon footprint

The Gen6 battery cells used in the BMW iX5’s high-voltage battery include a high proportion of secondary materials in the cobalt, lithium and nickel content. Renewable energy is also used in the production of anode and cathode materials, as well as in cell manufacturing. Compared with the Gen5 cell used in the BMW iX, CO2 e emissions have been reduced by around 28% per watt-hour. Plant Woodruff does not use any fossil fuels during normal operations, while the site’s industrial trucks are powered by hydrogen.

Assembling the Gen6 high-voltage batteries

At BMW Group Plant Woodruff, battery cells undergo a series of automated assembly and inspection processes, including voltage checks, cell clustering, laser cleaning and precision welding, with inline monitoring of every weld seam. The batteries are then foam-encapsulated, sealed and fitted with the Energy Master control unit before completing a 100% end-of-line inspection. Finished battery packs are transported to the nearby BMW Group Plant Spartanburg for vehicle assembly.

800V, with high energy content

The first battery-electric BMW iX5 is based on sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology, featuring cylindrical cells and 800V technology. With an available energy content of 144kWh, the BMW iX5 60 xDrive boasts the largest high-voltage battery of any fully-electric BMW model to date.

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