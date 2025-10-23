Free access to Laba7 Shock Dyno Software announced

Laba7 has made its Shock Dyno Software freely available, opening up its full capabilities; hardware ownership is not required.

Users can open and analyze shock dyno files, compare runs and evaluate data with complete freedom. Only data recording remains exclusive to Laba7 dynos.

“We opened our software because transparency builds trust,” said Andrius Liškus, CEO of Laba7. “Some still think good software has to be expensive, complicated or locked down. We don’t. Convenience isn’t a compromise, and a modern interface isn’t just decoration. Those are signs of progress and good engineering, not shortcuts.”

The Laba7 Shock Dyno Software allows users to open and analyze third-party files, including SYD and EMA formats. It provides the same environment used by Laba7 customers worldwide and includes all analytical and visualization tools without restrictions.

Developed in-house, the software combines precise measurement with simple, intuitive operation. Automatic calibration, stroke and collision detection and instant unit conversion make setup fast and reliable. Multi-test automation manages complex routines such as velocity distribution or PVP testing, while built-in tools remove gas and spring forces for cleaner results.

It includes shock dyno graphs and supports external sensors, enabling additional data to be displayed and analyzed in real time. Depending on protocol (SYD or EMA), the software can also generate Chirp, Sweep and Pink Noise waveforms for dynamic testing, as well as import direct track data.

“We’re confident in the quality of our software. That’s why we’re comfortable letting engineers test, explore, and decide for themselves,” said Liškus. “Even if we receive some feedback, we’ll use it for future updates, which we roll out regularly.”

In relate news, Hydrogen Safe and Horiba partner on fuel cell research safety training