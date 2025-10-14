Hydrogen Safe and Horiba partner on fuel cell research safety training

Hydrogen Safe and Horiba UK have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen intelligence in hydrogen fuel cell research in the UK. Using industry-leading insight, the companies have developed a bespoke training course – Fuel Cell Testing: Horiba’s Safe Design Approach.

Providing delegates with theoretical and practical insight, the course will cover fuel cells and the Horiba C05-LT test station; the importance of accurate fuel cell testing; C05-LT operational features, setup and use; hydrogen safety; and the C05-LT’s safe design and use.

Students will gain the confidence they need to work safely with and around hydrogen, while also seeing in practice how the C05-LT next-generation fuel cell test station, which has been specifically designed for researchers and engineers, can be used safely in polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cell research.

Ana Anyaeji, Horiba’s head of sales, energy and environment, said, “This exclusive training sets a real precedent within our market. The partnership with hydrogen specialists allows us to combine our expertise, giving delegates the confidence to see in practice how this equipment, which facilitates research into fuel cells, can be used safely.

“It is our ambition to develop collaborations between industry and academics, using years of global expertise to support the next generation of scientists and engineers. We see the launch of this training as a further step to advance UK intelligence in fuel cell research – an absolute necessity as we transition to clean energy and develop future innovations across sectors.”

Elizabeth Simon, director of partnerships for Hydrogen Safe, added, “Once again, through the strategic collaborations that we are forging, we are bringing exclusive training opportunities that lead with industry expertise to those that have a genuine interest in clean energy and the green economy.

“Working with academics and industry experts, we know that our partnership with Horiba delivers a program of training that is simply not available elsewhere. In addition to the theoretical content we share on hydrogen safety, delegates can learn more about the C05-LT and see in practice how it can be used safely for fuel cell research and innovation.

“This training is a further opportunity for us to facilitate the research that will position the UK as a global benchmark for best practice, and we couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

