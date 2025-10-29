Kia’s PV5 Cargo sets eLCV range world record

Kia has set a new Guinness World Record for electric vehicle range with the Kia PV5 Cargo, the company’s first dedicated electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) and part of its pioneering Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) line-up.

“The greatest distance travelled by a light-duty battery-powered electric van with maximum payload on a single charge is 693.38km (430.84 miles),” the auto maker said in a statement.

“Even if Kia is new to the LCV market, this record is a testament to the versatility and innovation behind Kia’s first PBV, showing that we are serious contenders,” said Marc Hedrich, president and CEO of Kia Europe. “The fact that much of our target audience for this van variant could operate for almost two full working days on a single charge speaks volumes about its real-world capability. The PV5 combines efficiency, flexibility and intelligent connectivity in one package.”

Real-world test

The record-breaking drive took place with a PV5 Cargo L2H1 71.2kWh, fully loaded with its maximum permitted payload, on September 30, 2025, under authentic, real-world conditions on public roads north of Frankfurt, Germany.

The route was designed to replicate the daily realities of delivery and logistics operations. Over a 58.2km urban and extra-urban loop, the PV5 Cargo faced traffic lights, intersections, traffic circle and typical city traffic. On top of this, the van repeatedly tackled an elevation gain of approximately 370m, completing the loop 12 times while carrying its full payload, and finally coming to a stop within the 12th loop.

Engineers specifically optimized the PV5 to maximize practical usability – internal tests show that an additional 100kg of payload reduces the PV5’s range by around 1.5%.

The heroes behind the wheel

At the wheel of the record-setting PV5 were George Barrow, a respected commercial vehicle journalist who specializes in vans, and Christopher Nigemeier, a senior engineer at the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center (HMETC).

“I’m genuinely excited to have been part of this incredible Guinness World Records achievement. It was a demanding but unforgettable journey,” said Barrow. “I was seriously impressed by how far the Kia PV5 can go: more than 430 miles on a single charge and with a full payload. That’s no small feat, and I have a feeling this record won’t be easy to beat! The PV5 and Christopher were great teammates for this challenge, and I’m proud to have been part of a record that pushes the boundaries for electric vans.”

“As an engineer, this challenge was both technical and personal,” said Nigemeier. “George brought an incredible amount of driving experience from testing other vans, while I had the advantage of knowing the PV5’s powertrain inside out. It became a friendly competition between us – who could squeeze the most out of each kilowatt-hour. In the end, it was the vehicle itself that impressed us both.”

Inspectors from TÜV Hessen and Buck Vermessung supervised the loading process and verified compliance with weight specifications.

