Compact MB Dynamics VPR shaker systems for multi-axis vibration testing available in the UK through CentraTEQ

CentraTEQ, the UK distributor for MB Dynamics, has announced the availability of the latest MB vertical pitch-and-roll (VPR) shaker systems, designed to meet the increasing demand for realistic, multi-axis vibration testing of automotive components.

Unlike conventional single-axis shakers, the VPR systems provide simultaneous motion in up to five axes. Vertical excitation is combined with pitch-and-roll rotations, while the geometry of the shaker table also creates coupled movement in the x and y directions. This allows the simulation of realistic conditions such as uneven road surfaces, engine and drivetrain vibrations and superimposed shock loads, under controlled laboratory conditions.

Four compact Alpha MK2 shakers drive the system from the corners of the table, achieving vibration displacements of up to 50mm peak-to-peak and rotation angles of up to 5.7°. Excitation forces reach as high as 4kN, with the footprint of the entry-level VPR 2825 system being 0.49m2. Payloads of up to 300kg can be tested, and the low operating noise makes the system suitable for buzz, squeak and rattle testing as well as endurance studies.

The VPR systems are both compact and scalable. Initial models with excitation forces of 2.8kN and 4kN are available now, but the same technology can be expanded up to 24kN or adapted for larger mounting tables if required. Options are offered for climate chamber testing at temperatures between -40°C and +80°C, and base masses are available for easy movement with pallet trucks or forklifts.

MB Dynamics is also developing an expansion to true five-axis excitation for even more complex load scenarios.

“Modern components face multidimensional vibration environments that cannot be captured by traditional test systems,” said Jim Flanagan, managing director of CentraTEQ. “With the MB Dynamics VPR series now available in the UK, our customers can replicate those conditions in the laboratory to accelerate development, improve robustness and build greater confidence in product reliability.”

