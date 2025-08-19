Smart Testsolutions unveils impedance spectroscopy system for fuel cell stacks

Smart Testsolutions has developed a new type of electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) for the measurement of fuel cell stacks as part of the FullStack TS fuel cell test bench funding project. The solution enables time-synchronous EIS measurements on hundreds of individual cells within a cell stack.

The FullStack TS research project, which focused on heavy-duty applications, has now been completed. The EIS system was successfully integrated into the recently developed test stand for full-stack fuel cells with an output of up to 200kW by MS2 Engineering und Anlagenbau, and was put into operation at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems in Freiburg, Germany.

Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy can be used to obtain valuable information about the processes taking place inside a bipolar electrochemical system. In the case of a PEM fuel cell, for example, internal cell resistance or membrane moisture content can be measured. The measuring systems have a decentralized design with compact, galvanically insulated measuring heads mounted directly on the cell stack, which provides high signal fidelity, short cable runs and increased safety.

The multi-channel EIS modules offer time-synchronous measurements on a large number of channels at comparatively low measurement costs.

“Our aim was to make high-resolution, multi-channel EIS measurements economically feasible and technically robust, even under harsh environmental conditions” said Wolfgang Neu, managing director of Smart Testsolutions. “The newly developed MCM U02AC modules achieve this through a combination of robust industrial hardware, modular design and powerful software that simplifies operation and data analysis.”

Due to its modular design and temperature resistance, the solution can also be used in other electrochemical systems such as batteries, electrolyzers and redox flow batteries with slight modifications.

