Automotive Testing Expo North America opens next week!

This year’s Automotive Testing Expo North America will take place on October 21-23 in Novi, Michigan. The free-to-attend exhibition offers an unmissable opportunity to gather insights for anyone involved in vehicle development, testing and engineering.
With more than 250 solution providers, The Future of Automotive Testing Conference and the Innovation Showcase, it’s the ideal place to discover new solutions, share ideas and build valuable connections.
There will truly be something for everyone, whether you’re an NVH specialist seeking new acoustics testing tools, an EV engineer in need of high-voltage test equipment, an ADAS expert looking for the latest lab systems, or a simulation specialist in need of a tool or a test driver searching for a new vehicle rental partner.
The Innovation Showcase will take place on day one and day three, enabling visitors to learn more about some of the latest technologies on display. Its interactive format is always a big hit. On day two, ATTI will host The Future of Automotive Testing Conference, beginning at 9:55am with an onstage interview with ATTI columnist Jon M Quigley, and featuring a program that features a wealth of influential industry figures.
The 2025 showcase will spotlight key voices in powertrain, transmission, EV, and ICE testing. Among them, Mario Theissl, CEO of Theissl Systems, will present on Minimally invasive telemetry systems for validation of electrified powertrains. He will highlight the company’s latest solution, demonstrated in a VW ID.3 test vehicle, where the system captures critical data — torque, temperature, current and voltage — without altering any components. Engineered for extreme environments, this plug-and-play technology accelerates testing, reduces costs and supports scalable EV development.
Also speaking will be Lance Hadfield, senior engineer at Michigan Scientific Corporation, who will be give a presentation titled ‘EV powertrain instrumentation solutions for force, torque and temperature measurements’ in which he will highlight innovative tools that have been designed to overcome challenges like high heat, EMI and space constraints in EV and hydrogen powertrains, and which address rotor temperature, torque measurement, and suspension and tire characterization.
Also joining the line-up will be Mark Chomiczewski, technical director at Peak-G for CME Technology, with a session titled ‘Brace for impact: shock testing in the electric vehicle era. Chomiczewski will cover key EV shock testing standards (IEC, UN ECE R100, SAE, ISO); test methods such as half-sine and trapezoidal pulse profiles, which are commonly used to simulate road, impact and dynamic crash scenarios; and compare test equipment used to ensure battery module safety and mechanical durability.
Be sure to check out these presentations — along with even more powertrain and transmission-focused sessions — throughout the 2025 Innovation Showcase.
For a comprehensive expo preview, see the September edition of Automotive Testing Technology International magazine.
Automotive Testing Expo North America will take place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, on October 22-23. Visit the expo website to register for your free expo pass.