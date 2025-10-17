Automotive Testing Expo North America opens next week!

This year’s Automotive Testing Expo North America will take place on October 21-23 in Novi, Michigan. The free-to-attend exhibition offers an unmissable opportunity to gather insights for anyone involved in vehicle development, testing and engineering.

With more than 250 solution providers, The Future of Automotive Testing Conference and the Innovation Showcase, it’s the ideal place to discover new solutions, share ideas and build valuable connections.

There will truly be something for everyone, whether you’re an NVH specialist seeking new acoustics testing tools, an EV engineer in need of high-voltage test equipment, an ADAS expert looking for the latest lab systems, or a simulation specialist in need of a tool or a test driver searching for a new vehicle rental partner.

The Innovation Showcase will take place on day one and day three, enabling visitors to learn more about some of the latest technologies on display. Its interactive format is always a big hit. On day two, ATTI will host The Future of Automotive Testing Conference, beginning at 9:55am with an onstage interview with ATTI columnist Jon M Quigley, and featuring a program that features a wealth of influential industry figures.

For a comprehensive expo preview, see the September edition of Automotive Testing Technology International magazine.

Automotive Testing Expo North America will take place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, on October 22-23. Visit the expo website to register for your free expo pass.