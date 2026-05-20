Audi A2 e-tron racks up the miles during validation testing.

Plans to unveil the A2 e-tron are set for autumn 2026, complementing Audi’s portfolio with an all-electric entry-level model family in the compact class.

The vehicle will be manufactured in Ingolstadt, Germany. The prototype is undergoing various tests before its debut, clocking up vital test miles on snow and ice, in the wind tunnel at Audi Technical Development in Ingolstadt, and on public roads.

Cold-weather trials

During winter testing in Lapland, the A2 e-tron performed under extreme conditions, including icy temperatures, snow-covered roads and slippery test tracks on a frozen lake. The validation process at a test site in northern Sweden focused not only on driving dynamics but also on thermal management and battery performance. Engineers have developed the A2 e-tron by continuously adjusting the electric drive, brake control system and suspension by the minute.

Aerodynamic optimization

The distinctive roofline is the reason for the A2 e-tron’s excellent aerodynamics, which are constantly being tested and optimized in the wind tunnel at Audi Technical Development. With wind speeds of up to 300km/h, ultra-precise aeroacoustics measurement and a 235km/h rolling road, the wind tunnel provides ideal conditions for optimizing the airflow characteristics, noise development and thermal stability of the vehicle.

Road testing in Bavaria

The development team used the diverse conditions of the Altmühl Valley region in Bavaria, including inclines, variable road surfaces and tight bends, to test the suspension and assistance systems in real road traffic.

In related news, Nissan launches electric Juke