Mayr Power Transmission to highlight advanced drivetrain testing solutions at Automotive Testing Expo Europe 2026.

The rise of e-mobility is profoundly changing test routines, speed profiles and requirement landscapes. Yet precision, reliability and process safety remain indispensable in measurement technology.

At Automotive Testing Expo 2026 in Stuttgart, Mayr Power Transmission will present its portfolio for test stand technology.

Automotive drivetrain test stand technology is evolving significantly, and shaft couplings that compensate for misalignment remain key components in these systems.

Based on the ROBA DS steel disk pack coupling, Mayr Power Transmission has introduced the ROBA DS Type 9120, a lighter aluminum version. Compared with the previous steel model, the aluminum design reduces the outside diameter by up to 10mm. Depending on the size and configuration, its mass and rotational inertia are reduced to about 40-60% of the steel version while maintaining comparable performance density.

The coupling is designed for rotational speeds of up to 32,000rpm. Its lightweight construction, low rotational inertia and high performance density provide practical operating advantages. The design balances rigidity and flexibility to minimize restoring forces within the drivetrain. In addition, a balance quality of G 2.5 at 5,000rpm supports smooth, low-vibration operation, helping to maintain high measurement accuracy throughout the speed range.

As standard, the coupling features manufacturing tolerance IT6. A nickel-plated surface, disk packs made of stainless steel and galvanized connecting screws provide comprehensive corrosion protection. Backlash-free shaft connections via shrink disk hubs or external shrink disk hubs ensure reproducible measurement results. The coupling is compatible with all common torque transducers as standard.

With its modular design, the ROBA DS 9120 can be configured with a range of connection options and components to suit different applications, from high-performance research and development test stands to end-of-line production testing.

In addition to coupling technology, the company will present its portfolio of safety brakes for test stand applications. Test stands for automotive drives frequently include vertical axes and linear movements that must be reliably secured, whether during ongoing test operation, during maintenance work or in the event of a fault.

The ROBA guidestop profiled rail brake acts directly on the moving masses of vertical axes, clamping them in position without backlash and with high rigidity. It is available in hydraulic, pneumatic and electromagnetic versions and is compatible with common linear guide systems.

The ROBA linearstop piston rod brake is designed to secure linear motion on round rods. Operating on the fail-safe principle, the brake remains engaged when de-energized and is intended for dynamic emergency braking applications. The product range includes six sizes with braking forces from 70-17,000N.

The ROBA-stop M series also provides a robust motor brake for compact protection directly at the drive motor. As a holding brake, it clamps reliably and holds the system in position; as a dynamic brake, it brings the load to a standstill in the shortest time possible.

Smart modules for intelligent monitoring

The ROBA brake-checker module provides sensorless monitoring of safety brakes while also supplying them with power.

By analyzing current and voltage signals, the module detects the brake’s switching status and can issue an early warning if the brake may no longer release reliably under existing operating conditions. This supports predictive maintenance and helps users identify critical factors such as insufficient supply voltage, improperly sized power lines, increased coil temperature or excessive air-gap wear.

When combined with the ROBA gateway module, the system can be integrated into networked environments. Brake data can be continuously accessed via ethernet and displayed on a dashboard for monitoring and analysis.

This allows anomalies in the test process to be identified early, supports planned maintenance and helps reduce unplanned downtime. The system can also be integrated into remote maintenance and monitoring platforms.

Mayr Power Transmission will be exhibiting at Booth 1824 at Automotive Testing Expo in Stuttgart, June 23-25. Click here to register for your FREE expo pass