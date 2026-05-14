Modular design strategy drives Hyundai Mobis electric power systems

Hyundai Mobis has developed a 160kW power electric (PE) system for general-purpose models, following its earlier 250kW high-performance system. The company also plans to complete development of a 120kW PE system for small mobility vehicles in the first half of the year. Together, these systems are intended to form a full PE line-up, covering a range of electric vehicle applications and strengthening the company’s competitiveness in electrification components. The PE system is a core auto component equivalent to the powertrain of an internal combustion engine and consists of a motor, inverter and reduction gear.

Hyundai Mobis previously handled mass production of PE systems based on customer orders. However, it has now secured the design technology for each component of the PE system through in-house R&D and is unveiling its own drive models.

During the development of its proprietary PE system model, the company focused on standardizing and modularizing key auto components. These include the stator for the drive motor, the inverter and the power module, which is a bundle of power semiconductors.

A system-level standard model improves scalability by enabling reuse across multiple vehicle platforms. According to Hyundai Mobis, this is generally more efficient than developing a bespoke powertrain for each new vehicle.

The PE system has a maximum output of 160kW, which is equivalent to 215hp in ICE terms, suitable for application in most electric vehicles currently in mass production. If two PE systems are installed on the front and rear axles, the maximum output is doubled.

Hyundai Mobis said it has improved the performance of the PE system. Specific power (output per unit weight) has increased by about 16%, while overall system volume has been reduced by nearly 20%. These gains were achieved through modular design and the use of standardized automotive components. The company said it has also enhanced motor performance with new cooling technology, and developed a power module using advanced power semiconductors to improve energy efficiency.

In related news, Volvo Trucks expands future mobility strategy with multifuel combustion engine platforms