New chassis and powertrain event to launch at Vehicle Tech Week North America 2026

As vehicle development becomes increasingly integrated across propulsion, software, testing and design, a new industry event focused on chassis and powertrain engineering will launch this October as part of Vehicle Tech Week North America 2026.

The Advanced Chassis & Powertrain Showcase will debut alongside three established exhibitions within a newly unified event framework designed to reflect how modern vehicles are engineered today.

Taking place October 27-29, 2026, at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi, Michigan, Vehicle Tech Week North America will bring together four co-located exhibitions covering the full vehicle development lifecycle:

Intelligent Vehicle Expo (previously known as Autonomous Vehicle Tech Expo)

(previously known as Autonomous Vehicle Tech Expo) Advanced Chassis & Powertrain Showcase (new launch)

(new launch) Automotive Design & In-Cabin Expo (previously known as Automotive Interiors Expo)

(previously known as Automotive Interiors Expo) Automotive Testing Expo (the world’s largest and most established event for automotive testing, validation and quality engineering)

The event is expected to attract thousands of OEM engineers, Tier 1 suppliers and technology leaders, creating a single destination for cross-functional collaboration and technical insight.

About Vehicle Tech Week North America 2026

Vehicle Tech Week North America is a new multi-event platform designed to reflect the full complexity of modern vehicle development. By bringing together four co-located exhibitions in one unified framework, the event connects the technologies, teams and disciplines shaping the future of mobility.

From propulsion systems and software-defined vehicles to testing, validation and in-cabin experience, the event provides a comprehensive view of the vehicle ecosystem. Hosted in Novi, Michigan, a region with deep roots in automotive engineering, the event is positioned as a central meeting point for innovation across North America.

A new platform for chassis and powertrain innovation

The Advanced Chassis & Powertrain Showcase has been developed in response to the growing complexity of propulsion and platform engineering. OEMs are now managing internal combustion, hybrid and battery-electric programs in parallel, often across shared vehicle architectures, introducing new challenges around efficiency, cost, thermal management and vehicle dynamics.

Rather than focusing on individual components, the showcase will highlight system-level approaches to vehicle performance and integration. Key technology areas include:

Battery systems and energy storage

Electric drivetrains and e‑axles

Power electronics

Thermal management

Braking and suspension systems

Vehicle dynamics and control

Simulation and validation technologies

“Chassis and powertrain technologies are at the center of some of the industry’s most complex engineering decisions,” said Peter Massey, commercial director at Vehicle Tech Week organizer UKi Media & Events. “This new showcase creates a dedicated platform for engineers and suppliers to explore how those challenges are being solved at a system level, and how those solutions translate into real-world performance.”

Repositioned, market‑leading events in a single framework

Alongside the launch of the new chassis and powertrain showcase, two established events have evolved to reflect their expanding roles within the vehicle ecosystem.

Intelligent Vehicle Expo highlights the growing impact of software, AI and connected systems across all areas of the vehicle, while Automotive Design & In-Cabin Expo reflects the increasing importance of interior architecture, HMI and user experience.

Together with Automotive Testing Expo, the industry’s leading event for validation, testing and quality engineering, Vehicle Tech Week North America creates a unified environment where traditionally separate disciplines converge.

“Vehicle Tech Week North America reflects how vehicles are engineered today,” added Massey. “It brings together advanced technologies, specialist expertise and real-world application into one connected experience, accelerating collaboration across the entire vehicle development process.”

For more information, and to exhibit or register, visit: https://www.vehicletechweek-northamerica.com/.

For speaker enquiries, please contact Marc LeDuc, senior conference content producer NA, UKi Media & Events (marc.leduc@ukimediaevents.com).