Honda unveils 2026 F1 power unit for Aston Martin

Honda has held an event in Japan to officially launch its works partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team that will see it return to the FIA Formula One World Championship in the 2026 season as a power unit supplier.

New challenges in the new era for F1

This season, Formula 1 will introduce major regulatory changes for chassis and power units – electrical output from the motor and battery will increase to approximately three times current levels and the use of advanced sustainable fuel will be mandated. And F1’s cost cap regulations require power unit manufacturers to maximize performance while operating within restricted development resources.

Honda sees Formula 1 as a platform for technological challenge and innovation – it developed the RA626H power unit for the 2026 season through the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), and machines powered by the RA626H will bear the updated H mark with a refreshed design.

Honda will apply technologies and expertise gained through HRC across Formula 1 and other motorsport activities to develop HRC-spec production models with enhanced driving performance, strengthening the link between its motorsport programs and its broader automobile business.

Applications and contributions of F1 technologies to the future of mobility

The technologies refined in F1 – such as for high-efficiency combustion and thermal management; those in the area of high rotational speed, including high-output motors and large-sized turbo chargers; and sustainable fuel technologies – are being applied not only to next-generation HEV and EV models, but also to Honda products that enhance mobility in the skies, such as eVTOL and aircraft engines.

Expertise on sustainable fuels has already been applied to sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) and fuels to power eVTOLs, which are currently being studied. Technologies for high-speed rotating components, such as turbos and motors, have been leveraged for aircraft engines and F1 PUs and are being further advanced through real-world applications.

Honda will use F1 technologies as a starting point to further facilitate technological innovation for a wide range of mobility for land, sea, skies and outer space, and “contribute to the advancement of mobility products and services and realization of a sustainable society,” the company said.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said, “This is an exciting moment for the sport of F1, as Honda and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team join together to fight for the biggest prize of F1.

“The exciting next generation of regulations for 2026 is one of the factors that has drawn Honda back to the sport. Those regulations will see both the chassis and PUs updated, in the biggest overhaul in the sport’s history. There will be a simplified hybrid engine that runs on advanced sustainable fuel without impacting the performance.”

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, said, “It is an honor to be in Japan to celebrate this new partnership. Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team and Honda share many values, that forged a strong bond toward 2026 and beyond.

“The new Aston Martin Technology Centre at Silverstone, UK has been completed, further strengthening the organisation like never before. The new wind tunnel is proving to be a vital asset for development, in addition to a new data centre now being built to further strengthen the team’s capabilities. The team is pushing boundaries and working tirelessly with future success at the forefront.”

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team will enter a full works partnership with Honda, integrating chassis and power unit development as a single package in pursuit of championship success. The team will also collaborate with Aramco on sustainable fuels and with Valvoline on lubricants.

