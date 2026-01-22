Honda ends joint fuel cell production with GM

Honda has announced it is to discontinue production of its current fuel cell system, manufactured at the Honda and General Motors (GM) joint venture Fuel Cell System Manufacturing (FCSM) in Michigan, before the end of 2026. Going forward, the Japanese auto maker will focus on the next-generation fuel cell system being developed in-house.

FCSM was established in January 2017 in Brownstown, Michigan. Following extensive discussions regarding the continuation of FCSM business, the companies have reached an agreement to discontinue production of fuel cell systems at FCSM.

Honda says it will will continue to leverage next-generation fuel cell system technologies developed independently and strive to further expand its hydrogen business as one of its core businesses.

