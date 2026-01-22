Omoda launches first UK full-hybrid

Omoda UK has launched its first full-hybrid model, the 5 SHS-H, which builds on the existing Omoda 5 pure internal combustion engine (ICE) and all-electric E5 powertrains.

It is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo full-hybrid system paired with a dedicated DHT automatic transmission and delivers a combined power output of up to 150kW, front-wheel-drive performance and optimized efficiency across a wide range of driving conditions.

Equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, 1.83kW battery and 51-liter fuel tank, the Omoda 5 SHS-H delivers a total driving range of over 650 miles and up to 53mpg (WLTP). Acceleration from 0-62 mph takes just 7.9 seconds, with the hybrid system tuned to balance responsive performance and everyday efficiency across urban, suburban and longer-distance driving.

Victor Zhang, UK country director at Omoda, said, “The introduction of the Omoda 5 SHS-H is a significant milestone for the brand in the UK. It marks our first full-hybrid model and reflects exactly what Omoda is focused on delivering: highly efficient, intelligently engineered vehicles that fit seamlessly into everyday life.

“The Omoda 5 SHS-H brings together the bold design and technology our customers already value, with the added benefits of a self-charging hybrid system that requires no change in driving habits. It’s a key next step as we continue to broaden our powertrain offering in line with what UK drivers are asking for.”

