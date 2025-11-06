BMW Group, Solid Power and Samsung SDI partner to advance all-solid-state battery technology

Solid Power’s large-format pure ASSB cells have recently been integrated into a BMW i7 technology test vehicle as part of the companies’ development of all-solid-state battery (ASSB) technology via a technology transfer agreement. Now, Samsung SDI has joined this partnership to support the development and validation of ASSB technology in the automotive field, as the three companies seek to develop and supply ASSB cells for integration into the next-generation of evaluation vehicles.

Under this arrangement, Solid Power will supply sulfide-based solid electrolyte to Samsung SDI, which Samsung SDI will integrate into the separator and/or catholyte and use to build cells, in each case subject to achievement of technical requirements. These cells will then be evaluated based on performance parameters and requirements to be agreed between Samsung SDI and BMW.

“We are excited to partner with Samsung SDI and BMW to progress the development of all-solid-state batteries,” said John Van Scoter, president and CEO of Solid Power. “Our solid electrolyte technology is designed for stability and conductivity, and by working closely with global leaders in automotive and battery innovation, we strive to bring ASSB technology closer to widespread adoption.”

“Technological competitiveness in batteries would ultimately lead to innovation in electric vehicles,” said Stella Joo-Young Go, executive vice president of ASSB commercialization team at Samsung SDI. “Samsung SDI will work closely with great global partners like BMW and Solid Power to take the lead in commercializing ASSB.”

Martin Schuster, vice president battery cell and cell module at the BMW Group, added, “With Samsung SDI joining our partnership with Solid Power, we gain significant momentum on our path advancing the development of new battery cell technologies. This global collaboration is another proof point of our overarching goal: to be always in a position to offer our customers state of the art battery technology.”

In related news, Direct Connection launches updated Hellephant and Drag Pak HEMI engines