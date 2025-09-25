Next-gen Zenos E10 RZ packs 500bhp per metric ton with latest powertrain

The Zenos E10 has returned with a preview of the RZ model due to enter production in early 2026. Using the design of the original E10, the road and track car uses the latest powertrains and production techniques to bring it up to speed.

Shown in engineering prototype form, the Zenos E10 RZ is set to be the top model of the revised range of sports cars from the British manufacturer.

The completed Zenos E10 RZ will be revealed at the start of 2026, with production and deliveries soon after.

Evolution not revolution

Zenos blends engineering concepts from famous sports cars with the latest materials and approaches.

The E10 RZ has been equipped with a completely revised engine, using the latest powertrain technology to deliver an impressive 500bhp per metric ton. The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine sees a fresh installation including controller area network (CAN) bus control, induction and intercooler – paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox – providing 380bhp at 6,000rpm and 510Nm at 3,000-4,500rpm.

With a large, single aluminum extrusion for the car’s spine, the chassis provides torsional rigidity with the addition of the full carbon-fiber tub. Both the front and rear track of the car have increased to provide better stability and handling, as well as a slightly lowered center of gravity.

All significant weight is inboard of both front and rear axles, including the engine and gearbox installation. The fully independent front suspension uses pushrod and inboard-mounted dampers to reduce drag, while lowering unsprung mass and improving ride and steering response. At the rear, conventional coil-over dampers mount directly to the tubular steel subframe, which holds the engine and gearbox. Production cars will feature a limited-slip differential to achieve the best traction.

A full carbon-fiber body aims to cut curb weight and provide elements of visual drama.

