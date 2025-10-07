KTM Factory Racing fires next-gen MotoGP engine for the first time

Almost 10 years on from Red Bull KTM’s first step into the highly competitive world of MotoGP, the team has run initial dyno tests for the 2027 850cc engine concept at its Austrian HQ with a view to the forthcoming technical regulations for the series.

The motorsport engineering team gathered at the engine dyno facility in Mattighofen, together with CEO Gottfried Neumeister, to witness the first power curve output for the 850cc MotoGP engine.

The motor, prepped to run on 100% non-fossil fuel as per the 2027 rulebook, was being put through its paces in preparation for the coming era of MotoGP.

Pit Beirer, KTM motorsports director, said, “I am extremely happy that we could fire up the future of MotoGP already in 2025. We are on a perfect time schedule to get the full bike up and running very soon. We have packed everything we have learned during the last years of MotoGP participation into this engine, and I am very confident that this piece of art will become a benchmark in the seasons to come from 2027. I want to thank the factory and the whole team behind the project for this massive effort.”

