UKi Media & Events announces Vehicle Tech Week Europe

UKi Media & Events, part of CloserStill Media, is pleased to announce an exciting change to how it serves the automotive industry with the launch of Vehicle Tech Week Europe, which will take place on June 23-25, 2026, in Stuttgart, Germany.

Vehicle Tech Week Europe will bring together UKi Media & Events’ flagship automotive brands – Automotive Testing Expo, Autonomous Vehicle Tech Expo and Automotive Interiors Expo – under one roof.

While Automotive Testing Expo, Autonomous Vehicle Tech Expo and Automotive Interiors Expo will continue to have their own identities, their co-location within Vehicle Tech Week Europe will foster a stronger sense of community and deliver enhanced return on investment for exhibitors and visitors alike.

“As the automotive industry undergoes rapid transformation, the relationships between engineering departments, development teams and business units are becoming increasingly interconnected,” said Peter Massey, commercial director at UKi Media & Events. “Vehicle Tech Week Europe will reflect this shift, creating a collaborative environment where synergies can flourish.

“The decision to unify these events stems from the growing convergence of technologies and disciplines across the vehicle sector,” added Massey. “This integrated format will better serve the evolving needs of the industry and provide a more valuable experience for all participants.”

In addition to serving the core automotive community, Vehicle Tech Week Europe will actively engage parallel markets such as off-road (natural resources and agriculture), commercial transportation and defense – sectors increasingly adopting the technologies showcased by the 400+ exhibitors that will be in attendance in Stuttgart.

A targeted campaign will be launched to attract visitors from these adjacent industries, supported by new content streams and engagement platforms designed to integrate them seamlessly with the automotive audience. This approach will create a richer, more informed community and will provide new growth opportunities for exhibitors.

To facilitate this alignment, Automotive Interiors Expo, originally scheduled for November 2025, will be postponed to June 2026 and incorporated into Vehicle Tech Week Europe. This strategic move ensures that all brands will benefit from the unified platform and maximizes the value delivered to stakeholders.

The move has been endorsed across the industry:

Liam Wilson, ITC concept and development manager at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “By uniting Automotive Testing, Autonomous Vehicle and Automotive Interiors in one event, Vehicle Tech Week Europe creates a comprehensive platform to experience the full spectrum of innovation driving mobility forward.”

“Vehicle Tech Week Europe offers a compact platform to experience the latest in ADAS testing, validation and simulation technologies,” said Dr Johannes Lauer, lead HIL development engineer at Stellantis. “For validation experts like me, the interdisciplinary exchange is especially valuable.”

“Automotive Testing and Autonomous Vehicle expos have been a great platform of interaction for me for the last few years,” added Anupam Gupta, director of mobility systems at Bosch Global Software Technologies. “I am sure the unified format of Vehicle Tech Week will create a bigger platform for learning and exchange.”

“We are delighted to see UKi Media & Events bringing together multiple automotive shows under the umbrella of Vehicle Tech Week,” said Marius Dupuis, CEO at ASAM eV. “Combining Automotive Testing Expo and Automotive Interiors Expo is a great idea, as it creates a comprehensive platform that reflects the full spectrum of innovation across the broader mobility landscape and enables industry professionals to engage across disciplines – just like in our core business of standardization: seeing the big picture and bringing the stakeholders together.

“Over the years, our collaboration with UKi Media & Events has been highly productive, enabling both organizations to achieve mutual benefits and deliver value to the industry,” added Dupuis. “We look forward to continuing this partnership and supporting the company’s efforts to foster innovation, networking and knowledge exchange across the mobility sector.”

“The launch of Vehicle Tech Week marks an exciting new chapter for the industry, combining key events into one festival experience,” commented Women Automotive Network director Stephanie May. “The Women Automotive Network has previously collaborated with UKi Media & Events, and we are proud to support this initiative, which will create new opportunities for our global community to engage with the wider mobility sector.”

“Vehicle Tech Week Europe will bring together Automotive Testing, Autonomous Vehicle and Automotive Interiors under one roof, showcasing cutting-edge innovations across the industry,” said Jérôme Monnot, technical product line director and R&D director at Valeo. “I believe this unified format will provide valuable insights and connections for professionals shaping the future of mobility.”

“We have been exhibiting at Automotive Interiors Expo since 2009 and are delighted to be part of Vehicle Tech Week Europe,” said Matthias Scheibner, sales director at Güth & Wolf.

Finally, Erkan Simsek, director of R&D and sales at Oshino Lamps, commented, “We have been exhibiting at Automotive Interiors Expo for 12 years. The return to Stuttgart in June alongside Automotive Testing and Autonomous Vehicle Tech Expo makes complete sense and is very much welcomed.”

UKi Media & Events is excited about the opportunities Vehicle Tech Week Europe presents. With more visitors, more exhibitors and more connections, this new format promises to be a transformative event for the vehicle technology community.