Vittori unveils hybrid hypercar, designed in collaboration with Pininfarina.

Vittori has revealed its inaugural vehicle in Miami. The limited-run hybrid Turbio hypercar is based on an original visual concept by Vittori and designed in partnership with legendary Italian design house Pininfarina.

Headquartered in the US and manufacturing in Italy, Vittori says it aims to fuse timeless artistry and cutting-edge technology, redefining what is possible for the future while respecting the beloved aesthetics and qualities of classic car design.

Founder and CEO Carlos Cruz noted, “Our dream was to create a beautiful, high-speed vehicle that evoked emotion and a sense of connection. We didn’t want to make another supercar – we wanted to build something that feels like flight, like sculpture, like power at your fingertips. We sought to build a reality where performance, beauty, control and freedom could exist in one car – without compromise.”

The model debuting in Miami is a running concept, which Vittori says is just the start of its journey toward a production version. Pininfarina will drive Vittori’s concept development, manufacturing and the production of exclusive limited series.

