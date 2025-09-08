Sponsored: Hutchinson’s PFAS-free surface treatments for seals

*Sponsored content

Hutchinson, a company specializing in precision sealing, offers a range of PFAS-free surface treatments for O-Rings. They are designed to meet industrial needs while complying with the latest environmental standards.

Lubricoat A WB3-N: Versatile and performant

Lubricoat A WB3-N is a dry varnish available in several colors (transparent, blue, orange, green, red, gray, violet), containing a PFAS-free lubricating agent. It is compatible with a wide range of compounds (AEM, EPDM, FKM, HNBR, NBR) and approved for dynamic applications. This coating facilitates assembly, reduces friction and improves the distribution of seals in automatic feed systems.

Lubricoat KT: A solution resistant to mechanical stress

Lubricoat KT is a PFAS-free dry varnish that features functional properties in both static and dynamic conditions. It is effective in reducing assembly forces and mechanical stress in dynamic applications (valves, etc.).

Lubrifilm SF: The new PFAS-free treatment

The latest addition to Hutchinson’s range, Lubrifilm SF, leaves a film of synthetic polymer oil on the surface of the seal, significantly reducing assembly forces and eliminating the risk of twisting or mechanical damage.

The adjustable dosing of this treatment enables optimization of the balance between insertion force and the speed of automatic distribution systems. It is compatible with FKM, FVMQ, NBR, HNBR, EPDM, ACM and AEM compounds and maintains its effectiveness even after prolonged storage.

All surface treatments are compatible with washing and packaging processes and can meet cleanliness requirements for seals: intermediate, standard, severe, and very severe.

A responsible and forward-thinking approach

By developing these PFAS-free treatments, Hutchinson has demonstrated its commitment to responsible innovation. These solutions enable manufacturers to maintain high performance levels while anticipating regulatory and environmental changes.