SPONSORED: Arteco launches ECO coolants

* Sponsored content

Arteco, a leading company in coolant solutions around the world, is proud to announce the launch of ECO coolants across its entire portfolio as part of its commitment to sustainable innovation in heat transfer and cooling technologies. Arteco’s ECO coolants incorporate base fluids derived from bio-based or recycled raw materials, allocated through a certified mass balance approach. The final ECO product has a reduced product carbon footprint (PCF) compared with its fossil-based equivalent, while maintaining the same trusted quality and performance.