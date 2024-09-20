Hyundai and Škoda to collaborate on hydrogen mobility.

Hyundai Motor Company and Škoda Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on establishing a hydrogen mobility ecosystem.

The companies will study the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell systems and technologies and energy-efficient solutions for mobility projects, and explore hydrogen ecosystem and value chain opportunities beyond mobility.

Both brands believe hydrogen will be a key pillar of sustainable mobility. They will also explore the possibility of Hyundai sharing its fuel cell system to contribue to the acceleration of mobility across markets in which Škoda operates.

Hyundai and Škoda will also conduct feasibility studies for fuel cell system applications for use beyond mobility. Leveraging its global expertise and experience in operating various hydrogen applications, Hyundai is poised to play a pivotal role in the energy transition.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Korea-Czech Republic Business Summit in Prague, and was attended by Ken Ramírez, executive vice president and head of global commercial vehicle and hydrogen business at Hyundai Motor Company, and Petr Novotný, CEO of Škoda Group.

“Our partnership with Škoda Group aims to accelerate hydrogen adoption, which would contribute to the advancement of hydrogen technology and carbon neutrality across global markets, including the Czech Republic,” said Ramírez.”

Novotný added, “By working together, we can bring innovative, eco-friendly solutions to the global mobility ecosystem, advancing cleaner energy in the areas where it’s needed most.”