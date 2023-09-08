Countdown begins for Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe

The third edition of the annual Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe will feature more than 550 exhibitors in the sold-out exhibition space.

The event will take place at Messe Bremen, Germany, on September 27 & 28, 2023. Over 10,000 industry professionals, researchers, investors and stakeholders are expected to attend, making it a key opportunity for those seeking to explore cutting-edge clean energy solutions. With its annual presence in Bremen, Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe has become the must-attend hydrogen energy event of the year.

The expo gives attendees the chance to experience innovations from industry-leading solution providers. Notable names such as Siemens Energy, Air Liquide, Baker Hughes, Evonik, Air Products, ABB, E.ON, Shell, Aramco and ExxonMobil will showcase their latest contributions to the field, demonstrating their commitment to shaping the future of hydrogen technology.

Charlie Brandon, director of the event, stated, “This year’s event is set to be our largest yet. Last year’s success and the surge in demand for exhibitor space highlight the growing interest and significance of the hydrogen sector. With over 200 new exhibitors joining us this year and a total exhibition area spanning 25,000m2 of gross space, we are thrilled to welcome everyone to Bremen at the end of September.”

Hydrogen Technology Expo will run alongside Carbon Capture Technology Expo and the Electric & Hybrid Aerospace Technology Symposium. This combination makes the event one of the largest gatherings dedicated to showcasing innovative technologies aimed at reducing carbon emissions in challenging sectors such as steel and cement production, chemical and plastics processing, mobility and the aviation industry.

For industry professionals, entry to all three events is complimentary. Alternatively, attendees can upgrade their entry pass to gain access to six concurrent conferences featuring over 200 esteemed industry speakers.