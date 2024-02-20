DuPont launches glycol-purification solution that extends EV coolant lifetime

Chemicals company DuPont has introduced the AmberLite EV2X resin, which has been designed to extend the life of electric vehicle coolants.

This resin is a glycol-purification solution that extends the durability of an EV’s glycol coolant, glycol components and ion exchange filter, DuPont says.

Maintaining conductivity in EV systems is crucial because the degradation of glycol coolant and other components can gradually introduce impurities into the cooling loop, elevating conductivity levels. To address this issue, manufacturers of hydrogen fuel cell and battery vehicles install an ion exchange filter composed of resilient ion exchange resins.

DuPont states that its resin aids thermal stability and operational efficiency compared to conventional ion exchange resins, and that the resin was tested under extreme conditions, at temperatures of up to 105°C for over 1,000 hours.

“Due to the high operating temperatures within coolant loops it is inevitable that degradation of components and coolant will occur, negatively impacting the performance of the glycol coolant and increasing conductivity throughout the system,” said Noel Carr, DuPont’s marketing manager in support of e-mobility solutions.

“With minimal loss in operational consistency after hundreds of hours at high temperatures, DuPont’s new solution can give suppliers and manufacturers greater confidence in the performance and longevity of coolant loops specified for fuel cell and lithium battery EVs.

“Glycol coolants are typically more efficient and demonstrate more flexible and consistent performance versus other thermal management systems.”