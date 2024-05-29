Subaru, Toyota and Mazda commit to developing new engines for electrification and carbon-neutral fuels

Subaru Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation and Mazda Motor Corporation have announced a joint commitment to develop new engines designed for “electrification and the pursuit of carbon neutrality”.

These engines will be optimized for integration with electric drive components such as motors and batteries. They will also feature more compact designs to help vehicle packaging, with a focus on compatibility with various carbon-neutral (CN) fuels.

The companies intend to develop engines that reflect their respective brands while catering to different vehicle needs, with communal efforts focusing on decarbonizing internal combustion engines (ICEs) by making them compatible with CN fuels, including e-fuel, biofuels and liquid hydrogen.

“Achieving a carbon-neutral society is a challenge that must be undertaken by all of Japan’s industries and society as a whole. As we continue to refine electrification technology, we will also enhance our horizontally opposed engines with an aim to use carbon-neutral fuels in the future,” said Atsushi Osaki, representative director, president and CEO at Subaru.

Through participation in racing, the companies have explored broader powertrain and fuel options, gaining insights that will inform the development of future engines.