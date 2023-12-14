2024 Škoda Enyaq range offers more powerful drivetrains and faster charging

Škoda is set to roll out comprehensive upgrades to its Enyaq family in the 2024 model year, accompanied by the introduction of the Laurin & Klement trim line. The new models feature more powerful drivetrains, faster charging and an extended range.

New Enyaq models include the 85 Edition and 85x SportLine Plus (replacing the 80 and 80x models) and the sporty vRS. These new versions feature an upgraded drivetrain with an advanced permanent synchronous motor on the rear axle, achieving a top speed of 180km/h.

The 85 Edition has had an 82ps (60kW) output increase to 286ps (210kW), while the all-wheel-drive Enyaq 85x SportLine Plus is now 21ps (15kW) more powerful. The Enyaq vRS boasts an output of 340ps (250kW), a gain of 41ps (30kW). An optimized battery with advanced thermal management extends the range to over 560km for the Enyaq 85 Edition SUV and more than 570km for the Coupé 85 Edition.

Charging times have been significantly reduced for the all-wheel-drive versions, with the Enyaq 85x SportLine Plus and Enyaq vRS now capable of achieving an 80% charge in just 28 minutes at fast-charging stations, thanks to an increased DC charging rate of up to 175kW. Additionally, the new vehicle software introduces battery pre-conditioning, which increases the charging speed by up to 22%. The Laurin & Klement trim line completes the range with its luxurious standard offerings, making the 2024 Enyaq family a compelling choice with enhanced performance, reduced charging times and improved features.

Martin Jahn, Škoda board member for sales and marketing, explained, “Our Enyaq family has helped us kick off electric mobility in style. In the first nine months of 2023 alone, we recorded around 55,000 deliveries worldwide, an increase of more than 47% year-on-year. This success also motivates us to consistently improve the model further. We have listened carefully to our customers: in the new model year, we are introducing the new Enyaq L&K trim line, even more powerful and efficient drivetrains and the new software version featuring an infotainment interface that is more functional and intuitive than ever before.”

